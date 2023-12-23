IMAGES: VP Chiwenga ties the knot in lavish ceremony; former First Lady Grace Mugabe among guests

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga tied the knot with his wife Miniyothabo Baloyi in a posh ceremony at St Gerard Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare.

Bishop Rudolph Nyandoro solemnised the marriage.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxilia, VP Kembo Mohadi and ministers Kirsty Coventry, Fredrick Shava, Jenfan Muswere, Sithembiso Nyoni, Tatenda Mavetera and Amon Murwira among others attended the wedding ceremony.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe and daughter Bona who have made rare public appearances were also spotted among guests.

Chiwenga’s union with Baloyi follows his acrimonious divorce from ex-model Marry Mubaiwa whom he married in 2011.

Below are pictures from the wedding ceremony: