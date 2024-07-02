Imagination Factory calls on diasporans to embrace solar architecture in property designs

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOP Industrial Design Consultant Julian Swan has urged diasporans to embrace solar architectural designs for their properties in a move which will effectively address energy gaps.

Solar architecture is an approach to design with an emphasis on creating energy-efficient buildings. By incorporating these green practices in design, architects can help address the climate crisis head-on.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com ahead of the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase set to take place in the UK on July 13, Swan encouraged the community to embrace the designs.

The event will feature discussion panels, presentations by property experts and networking opportunities, all designed to empower Zimbabweans in the UK to invest securely in their homeland.

Registration for the event is free with exhibitors from various sectors including construction, legal, real estate and development.

“We see it as a huge opportunity to share our developments in Future Solar. Which would not be possible for a key route market? We hope it will test some of our engineering and design thinking for applications in Zimbabwe and other Sub-Saharan countries.

“If we assume that diasporans would wish to have future forward sustainable dwellings that can be erected in a very short time. Our approach would be of interest.

“Our Modular Solar integrated building system should give a level of confidence in the final build which could be signed off at the design stage remotely and potentially in the completion of the project in the country,” he said.

Swan, who is also the founder of the Imagination Factory, said the solar designs are highly accessible in terms of pricing and underscored the company is always ready to assist.

“We support global businesses, entrepreneurs and SMEs / start-ups and through the use of online tools, we now have a global reach. We work with companies from the USA to the Far East and have some experience in African Nations,” he said.

He said the company’s services are available from the UK and globally with one’s geographical location not affecting the ability to deliver good engineering design backed by a risk-managed approach to the development process.

The Imagination Factory has been providing innovation in product design and engineering since 2010. I have been developing products for over 30 years. We operate in many different industries. Anything from Built Environment (as we are presented this year), Medical Devices, Industrial Equipment, Net Zero Energy and Consumer Products.

Clients include Dyson, Samsung, UK Railways (Network Rail), and also collaborations with European Union-funded Med Tech and Sustainability Initiatives.