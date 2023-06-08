‘Imagine how tired we are’ — Mohale Motaung reacts to new season of Somizi’s reality show

Mohale Motaung had what appears to be a hilarious reaction to 1 Magic’s trailer for the new season of his former lover’s Somizi Mhlongo’s reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi.

Taking to his Twitter timeline on Tuesday, Mohale shared the channel’s tweet with a clip/ GIF that sums up how he feels: “Oh no, again!”

“The tea is about to served hot with an all-new season of #LivingTheDreamWithSomizi where he changes the narrative and gives South Africans his side of the story. Watch it at 22:00 on #1 Magic Ch103,” read the channel’s caption.

“Imagine how tired we are,” tweeted Mohale.

Living the Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) launched its fifth season on May 4 last year.

It picked up in the second half of 2021, in the aftermath of Somizi’s split from Mohale, who made allegations of abuse, and the death of Somizi’s mother, legendary actress Mary Twala.