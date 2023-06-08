‘Imagine how tired we are’ — Mohale Motaung reacts to new season of Somizi’s reality show

TshisaLive
Mohale Motaung had what appears to be a hilarious reaction to 1 Magic’s trailer for the new season of his former lover’s Somizi Mhlongo’s reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Tuesday, Mohale shared the channel’s tweet with a clip/ GIF that sums up how he feels: “Oh no, again!”
“The tea is about to served hot with an all-new season of #LivingTheDreamWithSomizi where he changes the narrative and gives South Africans his side of the story. Watch it at 22:00 on #1 Magic Ch103,” read the channel’s caption.
“Imagine how tired we are,” tweeted Mohale.
Living the Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) launched its fifth season on May 4 last year.
It picked up in the second half of 2021, in the aftermath of Somizi’s split from Mohale, who made allegations of abuse, and the death of Somizi’s mother, legendary actress Mary Twala.
IMAGINE HOW TIRED WE ARE. 😨 pic.twitter.com/kAwyjYFuzX https://t.co/vXh8Fkud5Z
— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) June 6, 2023
Mohale also told his side of the story in a tell-all interview on his failed marriage to his then estranged husband.
The Showmax Original Mohale: On the Record, was an interview between Mohale and Aldrin Sampear and premiered on August 4 2022.
“A lot has been said about me, true and untrue,” says Mohale. “I initially had no intentions to publicly speak of the events that have occurred due to an agreement I had with the other parties involved. But when the agreement was dishonoured by the other party, it became paramount that I tell my truth as I know it.
“With all the misinformation in the public domain, it is my responsibility to correct any propaganda as I represent not only myself, but those that may have experienced a story similar to mine. I would also like people to truly get to know me for who I am, as opposed to who they have assumed me to be,” said Mohale.
