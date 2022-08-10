Immigration on the agenda as SA hosts Zim’s foreign minister; meeting comes as 200,000 Zimbabweans in limbo as permits expire

Spread This News

By IOL.com

PRETORIA: Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava is leading his country’s delegation in Pretoria, attending the mid-term review of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) at the invitation of Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said Shava and Pandor will co-chair the high-level meeting.

“At the invitation of Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Frederick Shava, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe will pay an official visit to South Africa to co-chair the mid-term review of the Bi-National Commission to be held in Pretoria on Wednesday, 10 August 2022,” Dirco said.

“During the visit, the two ministers will also have an opportunity to share information and exchange views on bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.”

Shava, a seasoned diplomat, was appointed by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last year, following the death of the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

