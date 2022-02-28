Impala Stalls Platinum Approach Over Ownership Concern

Spread This News

Bloomberg

ZIMBABWE’S plan to develop one of the world’s biggest platinum mines stalled after Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. asked for greater transparency on the ownership of a state-run company before considering a joint venture.

Impala, the third-largest producer of platinum group metals, was approached by Great Dyke Investments Ltd. which owns the Darwendale project, said two people familiar with the talks who asked not to be identified because they aren’t public.

It wants more information about the government’s Kuvimba Mining House Ltd., which is 35% owned by private shareholders the state has yet to identify.