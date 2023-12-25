‘Impostor’ Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against ‘leaderless’ CCC MPs  

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ‘interim’ Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has threatened to take drastic measures against rebellious legislators failing to tow party lines while wreaking havoc in parliament.

Speaking to local media, Tshabangu disapproved of the protest by CCC MPS against the swearing in new legislators including Mabvuku-Tafara MP Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya.

As a result, the opposition MPs were ejected from the August House by police and suspended for four sittings.

“It’s uncalled for and we will be engaging parliament. We know what is lacking in parliament. It’s leadership. We will be engaging the parliament caucus,” said Tshabangu.

“I am sure there are few individuals who need to be really put into line because they believe the parliament is still the fighting space where you can throw stones.”

Tshabangu, who has been a thorn in party leader Nelson Chamisa’s side hinted at using recalls to whip the MPs into line.

He however justified the recalls saying they reflected the party position saying: “These recalls are not initiated by an individual, they are not initiated by a group of people but they are initiated by the party collectively.

“If the party decides that recalls are no longer serving the purpose, recalls have really answered the issues that we mentioned before and these issues that we continue to raise, then we will be guided by the party.”

Tshabangu has since unleashed a series of recalls which saw MPs and councillors being axed from parliament and council.

In November Tshabangu recalled 13 MPs and Senators from parliament after he had axed 15 MPs, nine senators and councillors in October.

CCC president, Nelson Chamisa has since described Tshabangu as an “impostor” bent on reversing the opposition’s gains.

Recently, Tshabangu secured a High Court ruling that barred the recalled CCC MPs from running in the December 9 by-elections.