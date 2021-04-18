Impressed Mnangagwa Gifts Young Musician Herman With Scholarship

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Saturday gifted budding musician, Herman with an educational scholarship that will extend to his tertiary education.

Herman, full name Herman Makombe, performed at the Children’s Independence Party.

The event celebrating Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence Anniversary was hosted by President Mnangagwa and First Lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa at State House, Harare.

In line with Covid-19 protocols that discourage overcrowding, the event was attended by a selected 50 school pupils from different parts of the country.

“I have just received the greatest news; His Excellency and family are going to give him a scholarship up to university,” announced the Master of Ceremony after the dimpled young crooner’s mouth-watering performance.

At 14, Herman is one of the youngest artistes signed under Mbare’s Chillpost Records.

He became a household name following the release of his hit track, ‘Zvandofarira’ whose visuals garnered over 2 million views on YouTube while the lyric video has 45 000 views.

In his latest offering, ‘Shaina’, he collaborated with local gospel artiste, Sabastian Magacha.