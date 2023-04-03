Impressive Nakamba keeps shining at Luton

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BASED Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba has been described as a vital cog in Luton Town’s strong push for promotion to the Premier League after putting on another superb display during the Championship side’s impressive 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday.

The midfielder played the full game and was selected among the Hatters’ most outstanding performers on the park after yet another solid display.

Gabe Osho opened the scoring in the first half, before Allan Campbell added a late second, as Luton Town claimed all three points on a terrific afternoon for the home supporters.

Despite not being amongst the scorers or assist providers Nakamba was impressive in midfield, featuring prominently in breaking up most of Watford’s attacks.

He won the majority of the ground duels he was involved in with 10 tackles, the highest of any player in a Championship match this season.

Nakamba was also tidy in possession of the ball as he finished with an 83% passing accuracy.

Summarising the midfielder’s contribution, Luton Town said in their match report: “(Rob) Edwards’ Hatters were relentless from the first minute right through till the end, best displayed by Marvelous Nakamba’s tenacious energy in the closing stages to win possession back and launch an attack.”

The Luton Today newspaper, which prominently covers the club’s matches, was even more complimentary as they selected the Zimbabwe international as Luton Town’s most outstanding player on the day in their player ratings on Monday.

“Marvelous Nakamba (STAR MAN): 9.5

Easily becoming one of the best loan signings Luton have ever made as his reading of the game was second to none from the word go. In the right place every single time to get the ball off his Watford opponents, making an amazing 10 tackles throughout the contest and kept it neat and tidy too. When he plays, Town just don’t concede from open play, it’s that simple,” wrote Mike Simmonds in his player ratings.

Nakamba has been an ever present feature in the Luton starting line-up since he joined the club on loan from Aston Villa in January.

Since his arrival Luton Town have only conceded two goals from open play in the last 13 games with Nakamba being central in their solid defensive record.

He will be eager to keep performing for Luton Town who are now in fourth place with seven games to play, as they continue to push for their maiden promotion to the Premier League.