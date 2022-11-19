In-demand Raza snapped up by Rangpur Riders ahead of Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket team star all-rounder Sikandar Raza has expressed his delight after completing a move to join the Rangpur Riders ahead of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to be played from January 5 to February 16.

Raza, who has been attracting global attention after his exploits at the T20 World Cup in Australia is among the five foreign cricketers signed by the Riders for the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament.

The other players are Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Pathum Nissanka and Shoaib Malik.

The Riders have also roped in Bangladesh national wicketkeeper, Nurul Hasan Sohan.

Raza showed his joy after being picked by the Riders in a video uploaded by the Bangladesh franchise on their social media platforms.

“Hi guys, Sikandar Raza here. I’m incredibly humbled and delighted to announce that I am part of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 season. I cannot wait to join the Rangpur Riders family guys. Can’t wait to see you. Can’t wait to join you. It’s going to be really exciting. See you soon. And that’s Charlie by the way,” Raza said in the video.

The Pakistan-born Zimbabwe cricket team star has prior experience of taking part in the BPL, having played for the Khulna Tigers and Chittagong Vikings.

Raza was in brilliant form in the T20 World Cup 2022, although Zimbabwe failed to advance to the semis of the tournament. In eight matches, he scored 219 runs and picked up 10 wickets.

Moreover, he won the Player of the Match award as many as three times. One of his Player of the Match awards came against eventual losing finalists Pakistan, where Zimbabwe won by one run. Raza picked up three wickets for 25 runs in that game.

Meanwhile, Raza is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Abu Dhabi T10 League which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 23 to December 4.

The 36-year-old star will play for the Chennai Braves, a team owned by the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League.