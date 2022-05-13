IN-DEPTH: The empire Robert Mugabe built is collapsing like a castle built on sand

When creditors came knocking on its doors, Mugabe’s widow could not keep the business afloat.

She is now leasing part of the company’s dairy estate in the Mazowe area, west of Harare, to a local businessman, but this has not helped to revive Alpha’s fortunes.

At the sprawling estate in Mazowe, a fleet of broken-down delivery trucks catch any visitor’s eye.

Employees who spoke to Nation.Africa complained that they now go several months without receiving their salaries.

“Things have not been looking good since the death of president Mugabe and after his widow decided to take a back seat in the running of the business,” said a Gushungo Holdings worker, who sought anonymity fearing reprisals.

“At times we go months without getting paid and business is now hard since the owners no longer wield the influence they used to have.”

Auctioneers also regularly put farming equipment and vehicles from Mugabe’s Gushungo Holdings and Gushungo Dairy Farm on sale as the family scales down operations.

The last auction was on February 22, a day after the late ruler’s birthday, which is now a national holiday in Zimbabwe.

Old vehicles and farming equipment such as combine harvesters went under the hammer.

A family member said the auction was part of a plan to scale down business operations by the late dictator’s widow, who has rarely been seen in public since her husband’s death.

The 56 year-old former first lady, who had serious political ambitions at the time of the coup, is said to be spending most of her time in Singapore, and when she is in Zimbabwe, she retreats to her rural home in Zvimba, west of Harare.

“A decision was taken to sell the equipment at the farms because it was no longer being used due to the serious downscaling of operations,” said a Mugabe family member, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The farms are no longer as productive as they used to be.”

When he was still in power, Mugabe was accused of commandeering state institutions to provide services at his multiple farms and this gave the false impression that he was running a thriving farming business.

Signs that the dairy business was in distress started appearing a few months before his death, when in May 2019 he was forced to auction five combine harvesters, five pickup trucks and other farm equipment.

One of Mugabe’s farms on the outskirts of Harare has been invaded by suspected supporters of President Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF party.

The invaders, who are already farming at the property, are accused of decimating Mugabe’s herd of cattle after the government reduced security presence at his farms following the coup.

Another farm located in the Mazowe area has been taken over by artisanal miners.

The invaders, who are supporters of Zanu PF, have even set up a gold milling plant within the Mugabe family’s sprawling farmland.

Mr Mugabe’s daughter Bona and her husband Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikoore are fighting in the courts to block the government from redistributing part of the vast farm, which was also seized from a White Zimbabwean by the dictator.