In form Munetsi named in Ligue 1 Team of the Month

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marshall Munetsi’s profile in European football continues to rise after being named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Month by the popular football website WhoScored.com.

WhoScored.com, which is part of the Guardian Sport Network, is the largest detailed football statistics website, covering Europe’s top 5 leagues and more.

Munetsi has been recognised by the publication following his recent run of brilliant form for Stade de Reims during the month despite missing one game with an injury.

The WhoScored.com’s Ligue 1 Team of the Month for February also features Munetsi’s two teammates Junya Ito and Yunis Abdelhamid.

The team also involves the Paris Saint Germain trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi.

During the month under review Munetsi made four appearances as a central midfielder and was directly involved in his team’s three goals.

The Warriors international scored twice and assisted once across two successive appearances.

His latest strike came on Sunday when he marked his return from injury by scoring a spectacular goal to inspire Stade de Reims, to a clinical 3-0 victory against Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The box-to-box midfielder, who was making a return from a hip injury that kept him out of action last week found the net in the seventh minute with a powerful shot from distance, to double the lead for the hosts.

Japanese international Junya Ito put Reims in front in the fourth minute.

Munetsi could have scored a brace in the match but his powerful shot in the 53rd minute cannoned off the crossbar before Moroccan Yunis Abdelhamid headed in a third from a corner in the 68th minute to complete the rout.

Munetsi’s goal was his fifth league goal of the season, the total league goals he scored last season.