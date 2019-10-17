In-form Prince Dube scoops PSL monthly award

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS striker Prince Dube was on Wednesday named the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month for September following a brilliant run of scoring form for the Bulawayo giants after a stuttering start to the season.

The 22-year-old has been at the forefront of Bosso’s change of fortunes after a difficult start to the campaign, scoring four goals for both club and country during the month under review.

In addition to two goals for the Warriors against Lesotho in an African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier against Lesotho, Dube also scored a goal apiece for Bosso in the PSL and the Chibuku Super Cup.

The former SuperSport United forward has continued with his goal scoring prowess this month including another against TelOne last weekend which moved Highlanders one place up the ladder into 10th place with 35 points from 26 outings.

Dube, who has now scored six league goals in total this season after overcoming a difficult start to the season, said he was pleased with his form but is aiming to continue working hard.

“All I can say is that I will try and continue playing the way I have been playing.

“I also want to help my team to win, taking all chances and my wish is to keep on scoring for my team but at the same time it’s not all about me, it’s about the team.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have scored those crucial goals I’m scoring. It’s a big feeling to always contribute to my club and all I want is to give my all in order for us as a team to finish at a better position this season,” said Dube.

Dube is yet again expected to spearhead the strike force for the locally based Warriors who play Lesotho in the second-leg of the final round of the Chan qualifiers in Maseru on Sunday.

The Highlanders’ forward scored a brace in the first-leg win last month to take his tally in the qualifiers to five goals.

This is after he grabbed a hat trick against Mauritius in the first round second leg of the Chan qualifiers at Barbourfields Stadium early in August.

Meanwhile, the Coach of the Month award for September was won by Manica Diamonds’ interim coach Johanis Nhumwa.

After being roped in on a caretaker basis following the dismissal of Masomere in August, Nhumwa has remarkably managed to turn around Manica Diamonds’ fortunes from relegation candidates to safety.

Under his tutelage, Manica Diamonds managed to secure 9 points out of 3 games, the team played during the period under review.

They beat Hwange 2-1 at Vengere Stadium before securing a thrilling 4-3 win at home against a strong Triangle side. Nhumwa’s side went on to cause a big upset on the road when they stunned title contenders Chicken Inn 2-0 at Luveve Stadium.

As a result of the brilliant run in September under Nhumwa, Manica Diamonds look set to survive relation in their debut season in the league as they are now in ninth position with 36 points, eight points from the relegation zone.