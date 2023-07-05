In-form Williams nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket team allrounder Sean Williams has been recognised for his impressive individual performances last month by being named among the nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

Williams had a month to remember although his efforts were in vain as Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the ICC Men’s World Cup at the end of the year.

The 36-year-old veteran scored three centuries at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament on home soil.

Williams started the event in a blaze with an unbeaten 102 against Nepal and then managed scores of 91 and 23 in matches that followed against the Netherlands and West Indies.

But it was after that that the left hander really shone, reaching triple figures in consecutive matches as he hit a brilliant 174 against the USA and then 142 versus Oman.

With this nomination, Williams aims to become the first Men’s Player of the Month from Zimbabwe since Sikandar Raza was honoured in August 2022.

Meanwhile Williams will battle it out for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award with Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Harasana and Australia’s Travis Head.