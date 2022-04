Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

THOUSANDS of Zimbabweans turned up for the UK Diaspora Insurance SAMA festival in London and Leicester over the Easter weekend.

Dancehall superstar Winky D headlined the high powered bill which included Selmor Mtukudzi, Nox Guni, Alick Macheso, Baba Harare, Jah Signal as well as Mambo Dhuterere.

Below are some images from the shows which were held at the O2 Indigo in London and the Athena in Leicester;