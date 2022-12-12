In Pictures: A successful launch of Destiny Media – Total Hope Charity Festival

Spread This News

Pictures by Reason Razao

Below are some images from the launch of Destiny Total Tariro charity event which was held last Saturday in Harare.

The festival was organised by Destiny Media in partnership with Hope Tariro Trust and Total Football Academy.

The event will be hosted every year and the main aim is to encourage corporates and individuals to donate to the less privileged.

It was attended by high profile individuals who included artists like Freeman, Shinsoman, King Shaddy, former Caps United defender David Sengu and many others.