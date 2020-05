Zanu PF supporters sing and dance at the burial of Absolom Sikhosana

By Idah Mhetu

ZIMBABWEANS, mainly ruling Zanu PF supporters Wednesday converged at the National Heroes’ Acre to bid farewell to late Politburo member, Absolom Sikhosana.

He died last week in Bulawayo and was declared a national hero.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over his burial at the national shrine where he was accompanied by senior government and Zanu PF officials.

Below are some of the pictures captured at the burial.

Education Minister Cain Mathema during proceedings