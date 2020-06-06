IN PICTURES: Biti, Kore Being Arrested Outside Harvest House

Spread This News











By Aida Mhetu

THERE was drama at MDC headquarters, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, better known as Harvest House when MDC Alliance co-vice presidents Tendai Biti and Lynnette Kore were arrested trying to enter the building.

Another MDC-T faction led by interim president, Thokozani Khupe claims to be now the rightful owners of the building following a March 31 Supreme Court ruling that ruled Nelson Chamisa was not the legitimate leader of the main opposition.

The court went on to appoint Khupe acting president and order her to hold an extraordinary congress within 90 days.

Below are pictures of MDC Alliance officials being arrested. They are expected to appear in court Saturday.