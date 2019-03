By Idah Mhetu

VISITING Botswana’s First Lady is Neo Masisi toured the National Heroes Acre in Harare Thursday where she laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

She was also accompanied by Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Developments Sithembiso Nyoni.

Resident Curator at the national shrine, Rumbidzai Bvira then took the Botswana First lady through artistic works which depict the country’s liberation struggle.

Below are some images from the tour;