IN PICTURES: Burial of national hero Stanley Nleya

By Idah Mhetu
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday led mourners for the burial of national hero Stanley Nleya at the National Heroes Acre.
Below are some of the images captured during the event.
Nleya’s relatives arriving at the National Heroes Acre
Mnangagwa with deputies Constantino Chiwenga (on his right) and Kembo Mohadi on his left
Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba lays wrath on grave
Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa lays wrath
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga leaving the National Heroes Acre