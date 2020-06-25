IN PICTURES: Burial of national hero Stanley Nleya

President Mnangagwa passes national flag to the late national hero's widow

President Mnangagwa passes national flag to the late national hero's widow

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday led mourners for the burial of national hero Stanley Nleya at the National Heroes Acre.

Below are some of the images captured during the event.

Nleya’s relatives arriving at the National Heroes Acre

Mnangagwa with deputies Constantino Chiwenga (on his right) and Kembo Mohadi on his left

Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba lays wrath on grave

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa lays wrath

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga leaving the National Heroes Acre