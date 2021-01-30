IN PICTURES: Burial Of National Heroes, SB Moyo, JB Matiza, Paradzai Zimondi

Acting President Chiwenga, with blue face shield, arriving at the National Heroes Shrine Wednesday

Acting President Chiwenga, with blue face shield, arriving at the National Heroes Shrine Wednesday

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga last Wednesday presided over the triple burial of Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Paradzai Zimondi.

The three senior officials were buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare from Covid-19 complications.

The Acting President told mourners he was saddened by the death of his comrades who are all former freedom fighters for Zimbabwe’s independence.

Below are images captured by NewZimbabwe.com journalist Idah Mhetu.