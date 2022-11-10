In Pictures: CCC officials escape through back exit after suspected Zanu PF mob disrupts press conference

Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

Below are some images from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) press conference which was interrupted by suspected Zanu PF youths in Harare, Tuesday.

Unknown men stormed into the press room and took away CCC banners just before the media briefing started. This happened whilst several police officers were manning outside the media centre.

As the press briefing was still in progress, the thugs gathered again, blocking the main entrance, forcing the CCC officials to use a back exit to avoid the violence that was likely to happen.