IN PICTURES: CCC vice president and organising secretary grace UK fundraising event

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

UNITED KINGDOM: Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Lynette Karenyi Kore and national organising secretary Amos Chibaya attended a fundraising event for the party which was held last weekend in Birmingham.

The event was attended by party representatives from the United Kingdom and Ireland, with some said to have come from as far as Sweden.

Both Kore and Chibaya commended Diaspora support for the party, crediting this backing for CCC’s victory in key by-elections held earlier this year.

Below are some images from the event;