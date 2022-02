Spread This News

Pictures by Tandiwe Garusa

HARARE: The Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party held its first rally in Harare last weekend to drum up support for its candidates in the forthcoming March 26 by-elections.

Thousands of supporters attended the rally which was held at Zimbabwe Grounds in the Highfield area of the capital.

The gallery above features some images from the colourful event;