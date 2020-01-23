IN PICTURES: Chamisa’s State Of the Nation Address event

By Idah Mhetu
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa Tuesday held his State Of the Nation Address in front of hundreds of party supporters who braved the early morning cold weather to attend the event.
As part of his so-called Agenda 2020, Chamisa made a lot of pledges to be undertaken by his leadership and party.
Below are some random images captured during the event.
A hilarious supporter mimics a prophet from the apostolic sect
A Chamisa follower affirming his support for the opposition leader with a banner
A party supporter takes a few sips of the wise waters
When the wise waters fail to bring the wisdom of one staying upright
Mnangagwa should spare us his vegetables…a party supporter says of the state leader’s encouragement for vegetable eating
Some of the supporters follow proceedings
Chamisa making his address
Party legislator and top official Job Sikhala also attended the event