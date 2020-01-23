IN PICTURES: Chamisa’s State Of the Nation Address event

By Idah Mhetu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa Tuesday held his State Of the Nation Address in front of hundreds of party supporters who braved the early morning cold weather to attend the event.

As part of his so-called Agenda 2020, Chamisa made a lot of pledges to be undertaken by his leadership and party.

Below are some random images captured during the event.



A hilarious supporter mimics a prophet from the apostolic sect



A Chamisa follower affirming his support for the opposition leader with a banner



A party supporter takes a few sips of the wise waters



When the wise waters fail to bring the wisdom of one staying upright



Mnangagwa should spare us his vegetables…a party supporter says of the state leader’s encouragement for vegetable eating



Some of the supporters follow proceedings



Chamisa making his address



Party legislator and top official Job Sikhala also attended the event