Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

SOUTH African television star Connie Ferguson and many invited guests had an enjoyable welcome dinner on Friday.

This was Ferguson’s first time in Zimbabwe.

The event was attended by some high profile individuals like information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, comedians Mai Titi and Madam Boss, musician Sandra Ndebele and many corporates representatives.

Below are some images from the event.