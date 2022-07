Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

Construction of the Museum of African Liberation has commenced in Harare.

Below are some images from the mini museum which has been set up for exhibition purposes while waiting for the completion of the project.

Some of the artefacts in the museum at the moment belonged to war heroes like Leopold Takawira, Josiah Magama Tongogara, Joshua Nkomo, Father Emmanuel Ribeiro and many others.