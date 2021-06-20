IN PICTURES: David ‘Yogi’ Mandigora Burial

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

DYNAMOS soccer legend David Mandigora, affectionately known as Yogi, who died last weekend was laid to rest at Glen Forest cemetery in Harare.

He was 64.

Scores of former soccer greats at the burial included George Shaya, Brenna Msiska, Henry Chari, Angirai Chapo, Edward Sadomba, Sunday Chidzambwa, Stewart Murisa, Alois Bunjira, Norman Mapeza, Wellington Mpandare, a football administrator, Xolisani Gwesela the ZIFA spokesperson, Joel Luphahla, and Tafadzwa Chiremba, a football administrator, among others.

NewZimbabwe.com photographer, Thandiwe Garusa, attended the burial last Tuesday, and below are some of the pictures she captured.