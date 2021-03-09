IN PICTURES: Derelict Gwanzura Stadium

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

GWANZURA is a football stadium in Highfields, Harare. The stadium, which is bordered by Mushandirapamwe Hotel, Machipisa council bar, a bus terminus, Jerusalem suburb and by a fuel station.

It was built by the brothers Eric and Phanuel Gwanzura to defy colonial restrictions on access to sporting infrastructure for black Africans. However, the Harare City Council is in charge of the facility.

Historically, it has been the home ground of CAPS United, Blue Line Aces and Lions FC.

It was also popular with hosting the Castle Lager Premier League soccer matches.

However, in recent years Gwanzura stadium has become an eyesore with the ground not maintained while structural developments are splitting.

Below are some pictures of the now derelict stadium.