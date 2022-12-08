IN PICTURES: Five years later, Mnangagwa yet to fulfil his promise; 14 Mbare families still living in a disused bar, toilets

Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

In 2017, a section of Matapi Mbare flats was destroyed by fire leaving 14 families homeless.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to provide decent accommodation to the victims and up to now, nothing has been done, they are still living in a disused bar.

Each family has at least five members and the living standards are very poor as there is only one public toilet which they share with vendors, no electricity. Some sleep in disused toilets.

Below are some images from the area.