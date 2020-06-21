IN PICTURES: Graft Accused Health Minister Obadiah Moyo In Court
By Idah Mhetu
HEALTH minister Obadiah Moyo appeared before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi facing three criminal abuse of office charges related to a Covid-19 procurement scandal.
He was granted $50 000 bail when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts Saturday morning.
He was represented by his lawyers James Mutizwa and George Chaga from Chihambakwe and Mutizwa Legal practitioners.
Below are some of the images that NewZimbabwe captured at magistrates courts.
Part of the Health Minister’s convoy
Obadiah Moyo’s lawyer James Mutizwa having his temperature taken
Unidentified men carrying a box containing the $50 000 bail cash. Court officials later allowed Moyo to swipe bail money
Moyo leaving court after being granted bail
Relatives negotiating their way into court
Relatives greet Moyo who is hiding from the public
Moyo using a jacket to shield from the prying media eyes