IN PICTURES: Graft Accused Health Minister Obadiah Moyo In Court

Obadiah Moyo arriving at court flanked by bodyguards and ZACC officials

By Idah Mhetu

HEALTH minister Obadiah Moyo appeared before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi facing three criminal abuse of office charges related to a Covid-19 procurement scandal.

He was granted $50 000 bail when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts Saturday morning.

He was represented by his lawyers James Mutizwa and George Chaga from Chihambakwe and Mutizwa Legal practitioners.

