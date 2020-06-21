New Zimbabwe.com

IN PICTURES: Graft Accused Health Minister Obadiah Moyo In Court
Obadiah Moyo arriving at court flanked by bodyguards and ZACC officials

21st June 2020
By Idah Mhetu

HEALTH minister Obadiah Moyo appeared before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi facing three criminal abuse of office charges related to a Covid-19 procurement scandal.

He was granted $50 000 bail when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts Saturday morning.

He was represented by his lawyers James Mutizwa and George Chaga from Chihambakwe and Mutizwa Legal practitioners.

Below are some of the images that NewZimbabwe captured at magistrates courts.

Part of the Health Minister’s convoy

Obadiah Moyo’s lawyer James Mutizwa having his temperature taken

Unidentified men carrying a box containing the $50 000 bail cash. Court officials later allowed Moyo to swipe bail money

Moyo leaving court after being granted bail

Relatives negotiating their way into court

Relatives greet Moyo who is hiding from the public

Moyo using a jacket to shield from the prying media eyes

