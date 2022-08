Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

GWERU business woman Smelly Dube Saturday threw a party to 53 orphans drawn from various wards in Shurugwi to mark her 53rd birthday.

Dube, who owns River Valley Properties, handed food hampers to the 53 orphans at a party which was held at Selukwe Primary School grounds.

It was attended by many people including the Shurugwi mayor and traditional leaders.

Fifty three cakes sourced from her several business friends were also shared among the orphans.