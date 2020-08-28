IN PICTURES: Hero’s Send-Off For Patson Dzamara

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa Thursday joined hundreds of party supporters and human rights activists to pay last respects to the late party and rights activist Patson Dzamara.

The church service was held at the Dzamara family home in Glen View, Harare.

Young brother to missing journalist-cum-activist Itai Dzamara, Patson died Wednesday from colon cancer.

His brother has been missing since 2015 when he was abducted by suspected state security agents and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Below are some scenes at the church service.