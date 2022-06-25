IN PICTURES: Hero’s welcome for Magaisa

Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leaders and tens of party supporters Saturday thronged the Robert Gabriel Mugabe international airport to welcome the late Dr Alex Magaisa’s body.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa, his deputy Tendai Biti and many others were present.

Magaisa was the late prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s advisor.

He died on 5 June 2022.

Below are some scenes from the airport where his body was taken to a Nyaradzo funeral parlour for the night and will be taken for a public memorial service Sunday.

