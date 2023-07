Spread This News

Below are some images which were captured during Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Zimbabwe Thursday.

Raisi was welcomed by hundreds of ruling party supporters at the main Robert Mugabe Airport in Harare.

He, later on, proceeded to the state House where he signed 12 deals with his counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa aimed at improving business and strengthening relations.

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa