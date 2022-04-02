IN PICTURES: Kenya Nurses And Midwives Association Launched In UK

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

On the 26th of March 2022 the Kenya Nurses and Midwives Association (KENMA) – UK held their first face-to-face launch at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Reading, United Kingdom. The leadership of KENMA-UK comprises Bernice Boore – President, Sally Nyinza – Vice President, Joseph Pakia – Secretary and Irene Macharia – Admin. KENMA-UK is a professional association of Kenyan nurses and midwives who are now living and working in the United Kingdom. The launch of the association comes at a critical time soon after the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic that disproportionately affected healthcare workers from ethnic minority backgrounds. Recognising the key role played by diaspora nurses in the UK, and the socio-economic challenges they face, Diaspora Insurance sponsored this key event.

Invited guests and keynote speakers included senior officials from the National Health Service (NHS) like Ruth May who is the Chief Nursing Officer England, Duncan Burton, the Deputy Chief Nursing Officer England, Dr Joan Myers OBE, QN Director, Jenny Caguioa, International Recruitment Advisor and the Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya to the United Kingdom, leaders of other nurses associations of nationals from the Philippines, Nigeria, Malawi, India and Uganda who are working in the NHS.

