IN PICTURES: Late Douglas Nyikayaramba’s Burial At Heroes’ Acres

By Idah Mhetu

THE late Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique Douglas Nyikayaramba was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare last Saturday.

Nyikayaramba, a retired army general, succumbed to Covid-19 complications earlier in the week.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the burial. He described Nyikayaramba as a dedicated revolutionary.

“From the days of the national liberation struggle, right through to independence and his final hour in this life, the late national hero, Cde Douglas Nyikayaramba was with us, indeed a comrade-in-arms during the liberation struggle, we called him ‘Blessing Muhondo’,” he said.

Below are pictures shot by NewZimbabwe.com journalist Idah Mhetu.