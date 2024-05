Spread This News

Makumbe District Hospital which serves a population of around half a million people is still relying on run-down infrastructure built back in 1946.

Below are some images of the old kitchen where the hospital’s industrial stoves are no longer working, the laundry room with broken down washing machines and the overwhelmed three-body chamber mortuary.

The pictures were taken during a Health Parliamentary Portfolio Committee tour recently.

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa