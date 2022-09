Spread This News

Pictures by UK Correspondent

Below are some images from the Bank Holiday show which was held Sunday in Leicester , UK.

Artists who performed included Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo, Alick Macheso and Tocky Vibes.

Thousands of fans from around the UK turned up however most of them complained about poor sound system with Mapfumo voicing his displeasure at promoters on stage.

UK based Diaspora Insurance was one of the headline sponsors.