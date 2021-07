Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

AT LEAST 30 families are now homeless after a fire broke out at a block of flats at Matapi hostels in Harare late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The affected families lost property worth thousands of dollars and are now appealing for food, clothes, and shelter.

NewZimbabwe.com photographer Thandiwe Garusa visited the hostels Thursday and captured scenes below.