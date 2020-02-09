New Zimbabwe.com

IN PICTURES: Mnangagwa’s recent address to diplomats
Now safe to drink Sir...VP Chiwenga takes a few sips from his glass of champagne after being observed in past weeks rejecting drinks

IN PICTURES: Mnangagwa’s recent address to diplomats

9th February 2020

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured the international community that his government will this year focus mainly on productivity and also speed up the implementation of its reform agenda.

He was addressing members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Zimbabwe at State House this past week.

During the event, Mnangagwa also assured the diplomats, some of whose countries have donated forms of assistance to the country, that his administration will not distribute food aid to hungry locals along partisan lines.

Below are some of the images captured at the high-profile event.


Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe Carmelina Ramirez Rodriguez exchanging pleasantries with President Mnangagwa


Khalid Mohammed Osman Sudanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe meets Mnangagwa


Vice President Constantino Chiwenga greets Mawampanga Mwana Nanga Democratic Republic of Congo ambassador


Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri hug with Tourism Minister Mangaliso-Ndlovu


Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri follow proceedings with VP Chiwenga


Mnangagwa proposes toast “to a good working relationship” with diplomats


Ambassador Mawampanga Mwana-Nanga during the toast with VP Chiwenga


Mnangagwa toast with Muchinguri

Call Us

New Zimbabwe.com