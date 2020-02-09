IN PICTURES: Mnangagwa’s recent address to diplomats

Now safe to drink Sir...VP Chiwenga takes a few sips from his glass of champagne after being observed in past weeks rejecting drinks

Now safe to drink Sir...VP Chiwenga takes a few sips from his glass of champagne after being observed in past weeks rejecting drinks

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured the international community that his government will this year focus mainly on productivity and also speed up the implementation of its reform agenda.

He was addressing members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Zimbabwe at State House this past week.

During the event, Mnangagwa also assured the diplomats, some of whose countries have donated forms of assistance to the country, that his administration will not distribute food aid to hungry locals along partisan lines.

Below are some of the images captured at the high-profile event.



Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe Carmelina Ramirez Rodriguez exchanging pleasantries with President Mnangagwa



Khalid Mohammed Osman Sudanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe meets Mnangagwa



Vice President Constantino Chiwenga greets Mawampanga Mwana Nanga Democratic Republic of Congo ambassador



Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri hug with Tourism Minister Mangaliso-Ndlovu



Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri follow proceedings with VP Chiwenga



Mnangagwa proposes toast “to a good working relationship” with diplomats



Ambassador Mawampanga Mwana-Nanga during the toast with VP Chiwenga



Mnangagwa toast with Muchinguri