In Pictures: National Day Of Prayer

By Idah Mhetu

On Saturday, members from some 101 Zimbabwe International Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) converged at the National Sports Stadium (NSS) for the National Day of Prayer.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the guest of honour at the event attended by over 15 000 people. Here, we bring you pictures of the event.



From Left, Prophet Makandiwa, VP Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia, in prayer