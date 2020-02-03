In Pictures: National Day Of Prayer
3rd February 2020
By Idah Mhetu
On Saturday, members from some 101 Zimbabwe International Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) converged at the National Sports Stadium (NSS) for the National Day of Prayer.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the guest of honour at the event attended by over 15 000 people. Here, we bring you pictures of the event.
From Left, Prophet Makandiwa, VP Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia, in prayer
Politician Joseph Chinotimba dancing, clad in Zion Apostolic Church robes with an unidentified man
Mash East Minister Apollonia Munzverengwi, left, dancing with Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa
Members of Jekenisheni Church playing drums
A little boy from Jekenisheni Church beating his drum
Out of place: A man clad in Zanu PF regalia, sits alone in a corner
Lunch Time: Church members queue for food