In Pictures: National Day Of Prayer
President Mnangagwa greets Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa

3rd February 2020

By Idah Mhetu

On Saturday, members from some 101 Zimbabwe International Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) converged at the National Sports Stadium (NSS) for the National Day of Prayer.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the guest of honour at the event attended by over 15 000 people. Here, we bring you pictures of the event.


From Left, Prophet Makandiwa, VP Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia, in prayer

Politician Joseph Chinotimba dancing, clad in Zion Apostolic Church robes with an unidentified man

Mash East Minister Apollonia Munzverengwi, left, dancing with Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

Members of Jekenisheni Church playing drums

A little boy from Jekenisheni Church beating his drum

Out of place: A man clad in Zanu PF regalia, sits alone in a corner

Lunch Time: Church members queue for food

