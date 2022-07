Spread This News

By Photojournalist Thandiwe Garusa

THE late minister of state for Harare provincial affairs Oliver Chidawu has been laid to rest at the national heroes acre.

Below are some images from the shrine where President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the burial.

In attendance were several ministers, Chidawu relatives and friends and Zanu PF supporters.

