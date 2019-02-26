IN PICTURES: Nelson Chamisa’s Gweru rally

By Staff Reporter

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa addressed thousands of supporters at a party rally held in the Midlands city of Gweru over the weekend.

The country’s main opposition leader again insisted that dialogue was needed for the establishment of a national transitional authority.

He proposed a power sharing arrangement which would see him run the country for two years of the current term with President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over for the other two.

Below are some images from the rally (All pictures by Mdu Masiya);