Spread This News

NIGERIAN superstar Damin Ebunoluwa touched down at the Robert Mugabe international airport this Friday afternoon.

He is set to perform for 90 minutes at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

The superstar is expected to share stage with local musician Jah Prayzah, DJ Arnold Mduli popularly known as Kyotic will be a supporting act and South African based model and television presenter Robinson Kimberly will be the hostess.