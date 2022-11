Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

Below are some scenes from Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) Friday, where thousands of pensioners who had traveled from as far as Murewa, Goromonzi, Mutoko and Bindura to get their monthly allowances were left stranded after they spent the whole day failing to get their funds.

Only two People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) outlets were disbursing the funds.