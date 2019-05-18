In pictures: Official launch of political parties dialogue meeting

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday officially launched the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The process is aimed at bringing unity among opposition political leaders so they could all work towards the goal of restoring peace and prosperity in a divided country.

Below are some of the images captured at the event.

All images by Idah Mhetu

Mnangagwa greets ‘Mugabe death’ pastor Patrick-Mugadza

1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe leader Melba Dzapasi chatting to United Democratic Front leader Mapfumo Peter Gava

NPRC cair, Selo Nare greets MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe

MDC-T proportional representation MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga chats to Zanu PF’s Munyaradzi Mangwana

NCA leader Lovemore Madhuku, Thokozani Khupe and Zanu PF national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Mnangagwa holding hands with opposition party leaders in a show of unity