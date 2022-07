Spread This News

Pictures from Olinda Chapel’s facebook page

UNITED Kingdom based business woman and socialite Olinda Chapel and musician Njabulo ‘Tytan’ Nkomo have renewed their marriage vows after a rocky divorce.

The couple separated just after celebrating their first wedding anniversary and welcoming their first daughter together over infidelity.

They reconciled late last year and had a second their second wedding this month.

Below are some images from the two’s wedding ceremony which was held in the UK.