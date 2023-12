Spread This News

Below are some images from the Civil Registry Department where hundreds were seeking passports to avoid forking out more money come January 2024.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube recently proposed a fee hike from US$120 to US$200 for ordinary passports, making it the most expensive in the region.

He also proposed a fee hike from US$200 to US$300 for the emergency passport.

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa.