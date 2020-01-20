In Pictures: Police Searching For Machetes At MDC HQ

Anti-riot police stand guard outside MDC HQ as other police officers conduct a search inside the building

By Idah Mhetu

LAST Friday afternoon, police served MDC with a search warrant to look for machetes and other subversive material they believed was stocked at the party headquarters, Harvest House, now known as Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.

According to the search warrant, the MDC was suspected of piling up arms in preparation of committing public violence.

Truckloads of anti-riot police led by one Superintendent Dzitiro surrounded the building in central Harare before searching the entire six storey building for two hours.

However, according to MDC lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu, nothing was found.

Below is the search in pictures.