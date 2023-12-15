In Pictures: Police storms Parliament to eject Chamisa’s MPs

Spread This News

There was chaos in the House of Assembly Thursday, when Citizens Coalition for Change legislators were expelled by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda after they protested the swearing in ceremony of Mabvuku-Tafara MP Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya.

The CCC legislators chanted protest songs like “ndimi makauraya” accusing Sakupwanya of murdering opposition activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was campaigning for his rival Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi.